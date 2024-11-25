Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agenda: Aleem Khan

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday emphasized Pakistan's commitment to enhancing connectivity through the launch of direct flights to Moscow and Belarus, alongside the development of trade corridors linking China, Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Belarus

These priorities were shared during a joint meeting with Belarusian Minister for Transport Alexei Lyakhnovich, attended by senior officials from the communication sectors of both countries, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Alexei Lyakhnovich, accompanied by the President of Belarus, extended an invitation to the Federal Minister to visit Belarus, emphasizing the importance of enhancing connectivity through railways and roads.

"Cross-border trade is pivotal for strengthening the economy and promoting bilateral relations," Lyakhnovich stated, terming the visit a significant step toward fostering collaboration.

Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the delegation comprising 68 members, including the President of Belarus and other dignitaries, noting its potential to leave a lasting positive impact on Pakistan-Belarus relations.

"We want to further enhance G2G and B2B activities with Belarus in the future for which both the countries will make serious efforts", he added.

"Like Azerbaijan and Turkey, we also want to make Belarus an investment partner with our country as Pakistan is rich in natural resources and blessings of Allah Almighty while positive results can be achieved with our skilled workforce", he remarked.

"The communication sector is of utmost importance and we want a Trade Corridor to Central Asia on the lines of the Karakoram Highway and CPEC to promote business activities in this reign", the minister said.

The meeting also discussed the pending construction of various motorways and highways in Pakistan's communication sector, while both sides agreed to continue taking steps in future, in this regard.

