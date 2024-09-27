Open Menu

Direct Hooks Removed During Operation Against Power Theft In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team removed 8 illegal connections during operation conducted against power theft in the DIKhan .

A PESCO team led by SDO Mandhran Sub-Division Engineer Naeemuddin launched a crackdown in line with directives of Superintending Engineer PESCO Dera Circle Eng. Fida Muhammad Mehsud to overcome the issue of power theft and ensure recovery of outstanding dues against consumers.

The operation against ‘Kunda mafia’ was conducted in Karamatabad, Gulshan Sarhad Colony, Shorkot, Gul Town and Marwat Colony.

During the inspection, the team removed 8 direct hooks at several places. The team also disconnected electric meters over a charge of pending dues.

The PESCO officials have said that crackdown would be continued and urged upon the people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.

The officials strictly warned the people not to use electricity through illegal means otherwise strict action would be taken by imposing heavy fines and registering of cases.

