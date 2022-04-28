UrduPoint.com

Direction To Hold Cleanliness, Security Arrangements On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Direction to hold cleanliness, security arrangements on Eid

DC Salman Lodhi issued direction to relevant authorities, health department and local governments regarding cleanliness, security among related arrangements on occasion of Eid-ul-fitr

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :DC Salman Lodhi issued direction to relevant authorities, health department and local governments regarding cleanliness, security among related arrangements on occasion of Eid-ul-fitr.

Addressing to meeting of District Emergency board here Thursday, he directed medics of local hospitals as well as rescuers to remain alert on entire hours of the ceremonial occasion to avoid any emergency situation in their surrounding.

Salman Lodhi said leaves of cleanliness staff were cancelled already in order to assure having good sanitation and hygiene on the Eid holidays.

He directed to hold special sanitary arrangements around Eidgahs and mosques. Strict action would be taken against transporters found overloading and those of overcharging from commuters.

He said foolproof arrangements must be ensured around Head Sidhnai and related public places. Traffic police was directed to constitute comprehensive action plan to control rush at bazaars.

