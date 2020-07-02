UrduPoint.com
Directions For Provision Of Daily-use Items At Fixed Prices

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:07 PM

Directions for provision of daily-use items at fixed prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Political Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani has directed the district administration to ensure provision of daily-use items to consumers at fixed rates.

Reviewing the monthly report of price control magistrate here on Thursday, he said that economic rights of consumers should be protected at all costs, adding that monitoring of demand and supply of fruits, vegetables, grocery items in markets should not stop at all.

He said that price control magistrates should ensure proper monitoring so that consumers did not suffer from profiteering and hoarding.

Rafaqat Gillani said that indiscriminate action should be taken in case of any complaint.

During the last month, the price control magistrates checked selling of essential items in the district and imposed a fine of Rs 812,000 on a number of shopkeepers, who were found selling daily-use items at high rates.

