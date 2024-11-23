Directive For Completing Faisalabad Arts Council Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Punjab Council of the Arts Lahore Executive Director (ED) Muhammad Tanveer visited Faisalabad on Saturday and ordered for completing development projects at Faisalabad Arts Council swiftly.
He reviewed the calligraphic work displayed in the Art Gallery of Faisalabad Arts Council and said that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium should also be renovated and rehabilitated on urgent basis.
He also checked quality of repair and renovation work in the arts council and directed to utilise the funds judicially besides ensuring quality work of development schemes.
He also held a meeting with the members of board of management of Faisalabad Arts Council and directed them to take appropriate steps for providing high standard entrainment facilities to the masses.
He stressed the need for organising family theaters, exhibitions, art and craft bazaars for general public in the arts council in addition to arranging classes and training sessions for the students.
Director Faisalabad Arts Council Muhammad Owais Abid briefed the Executive Director about restoration art and culture in the arts council.
Deputy Director Imran Raza, Assistant Directors Asad Hayat, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Zuhra Batool and others were also present on the occasion in addition to members of board of management including Dr Khurram Tariq, Dr Jaffar Hasan Mubarak and Tehmina Afzal.
