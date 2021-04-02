Directive for construction material testing from FDA lab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority has directed the developers of private housing societies to get their construction material tested from the FDA testing laboratory.

A spokesman said on Friday that the FDA director general had received complaints that developers of private schemes were using substandard and low-quality material in construction work to make maximum money.

The FDA Directorate of Inspection probed the matter and issued a directive for developers of the private housing societies.

The FDA Town Planning Department has also been activated to ensure implementation of the directive by taking strict action against the violators without any discrimination.

The FDA material testing laboratory has been made functional at Water Works Gulistan Colony No 2 and the developers should contact it for getting their material tested, the spokesman added.