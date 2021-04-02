UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Directive For Construction Material Testing From FDA Lab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Directive for construction material testing from FDA lab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority has directed the developers of private housing societies to get their construction material tested from the FDA testing laboratory.

A spokesman said on Friday that the FDA director general had received complaints that developers of private schemes were using substandard and low-quality material in construction work to make maximum money.

The FDA Directorate of Inspection probed the matter and issued a directive for developers of the private housing societies.

The FDA Town Planning Department has also been activated to ensure implementation of the directive by taking strict action against the violators without any discrimination.

The FDA material testing laboratory has been made functional at Water Works Gulistan Colony No 2 and the developers should contact it for getting their material tested, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Gulistan Money From Housing

Recent Stories

Theatre Wallay to start "Serendipity Saturdays" we ..

3 minutes ago

Rain delays final day of West Indies-Sri Lanka Tes ..

3 minutes ago

Poverty alleviation, achievement of SDGs present g ..

3 minutes ago

US Laboratory Tests Air-Launched Cruise Missile in ..

3 minutes ago

Experts termed innovative method vital to meet eme ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 994.5m development schemes approved

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.