Directive to implement ERP system in LESCO by 30th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Convener ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Committee Dr. Muhammad Ali Sadiq has instructed all the officers concerned to make the ERP system operational in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in a proper manner by this month end.

Chairing a meeting here at LESCO Headquarters on Monday, the ERP Committee’s Convener said that paperless working and speedy work would be implemented through the ERP system, which would make it easier to provide facilities to LESCO officers, officials and customers.

He said that data of various sections of LESCO such as HR (Human Resource), Material Management, O&M and CFO should be brought to ERP so that consumer facilitation could be improved further because this system would ensure a proper check and balance of the employees thus improve the image of the company.

LESCO board Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, Director (HR) Muhammad Nauman Ghafoor, Director (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, CE (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, CE (PMU) Tahir Mayo, DG Mirad Altaf Qadir, DGIT Nadeem Tahir, DG (Technical) Aamir Yasin and Deputy Manager (Admin Salman Haider) attended the meeting.