Directive To Implement Plan During Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the health department to implement the micro-plan strictly during the anti-polio drive for complete eradication of the poliovirus.

Chairing a meeting here, the DC said that next round of weeklong anti-polio campaign would commence in Faisalabad from November 27, and for the purpose, anti-polio teams should perform their duties diligently.

He said that a comprehensive strategy would also be evolved to evaluate the performance of the teams and strict action would be taken for negligence.

He directed all DDHOs to prepare their performance report regarding previous anti-polio campaigns and present it during the next meeting of the district polio eradication committee scheduled for Thursday.

Members of the polio eradication committee were also present in the meeting.

