Directive To Intensify Anti-dengue Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Additional Secretary Information and Culture Rao Pervaiz Akhtar has ordered for intensifying anti-dengue activities in Gulberg, Model Town, Naseerabad, Faisal Town and Liaquatabad areas

He issued these directions while presiding a meeting of Gulberg Town Emergency Response Committee to review anti-dengue campaign in the town. The meeting was attended by officers of all departments concerned.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf gave a briefing on the outdoor and indoor anti-dengue activities. The meeting was briefed that seven dengue patients had been confirmed in Gulberg Town.

The additional secretary said that all those workers who had a poor performance in the anti-dengue campaign should be held accountable, adding that all workers deployed for anti-dengue campaign should be present in the field during Eidul-Azha.

He ordered to complete 63 pending DVRs as soon as possible.

Rao Pervaiz Akhtar directed the officers concerned to check hotspots, service stations, tyre shops, junkyards, rooftops, cemeteries on daily basis, adding that dengue larvae to be destroyed immediately upon identification.

He said that in view of monsoon rains, the standing water should be removed immediately.

He appealed to citizens to cooperate with anti-dengue workers, adding that where there was a possibility of breeding of dengue larvae, report immediately.

He said that the Lahore district administration was doing its best in the anti-dengue campaign and performing its responsibility with dedication and determination.

