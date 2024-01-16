Directive To Intensify Crackdown Against Fertiliser Profiteers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed to intensify the crackdown against profiteers of fertiliser across the division.
Presiding over a meeting held here on Tuesday, she said that profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with with an iron hand under the law. She directed for checking the warehouses and shops of fertilizer dealers continuously, adding that no compromise would be made to those who exploit farmers.
She said that Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman had decided to deploy staff of Punjab Land Record Authority at fertiliser sale points and sell it under the supervision of the district administration to prevent overcharging.
The commissioner said that cases registered on overcharging of fertilizer should be fully pursued. She also directed the agriculture department for launching an awareness campaign about a balance use of fertilisers.
The commissioner also reviewed the prices and availability of food items in the division and directed for mobilizing Price Control Magistrates in the field to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates.
She said that price lists should be prominently displayed on all shops in markets and bazaars. "To stabilize the prices of vegetables and fruits, Deputy Commissioners should visit vegetable markets regularly," she added.
Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and Deputy Commissioners of the other districts participating in the meeting through video link. They informed her about the details of the availability of fertiliser, its sale at fixed rates and action on profiteering and hoarding in their respective districts.
Officers of the agriculture department, market committee and industries were also present in the meeting.
