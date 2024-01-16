Open Menu

Directive To Intensify Crackdown Against Fertiliser Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Directive to intensify crackdown against fertiliser profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed to intensify the crackdown against profiteers of fertiliser across the division.

Presiding over a meeting held here on Tuesday, she said that profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with with an iron hand under the law. She directed for checking the warehouses and shops of fertilizer dealers continuously, adding that no compromise would be made to those who exploit farmers.

She said that Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman had decided to deploy staff of Punjab Land Record Authority at fertiliser sale points and sell it under the supervision of the district administration to prevent overcharging.

The commissioner said that cases registered on overcharging of fertilizer should be fully pursued. She also directed the agriculture department for launching an awareness campaign about a balance use of fertilisers.

The commissioner also reviewed the prices and availability of food items in the division and directed for mobilizing Price Control Magistrates in the field to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates.

She said that price lists should be prominently displayed on all shops in markets and bazaars. "To stabilize the prices of vegetables and fruits, Deputy Commissioners should visit vegetable markets regularly," she added.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and Deputy Commissioners of the other districts participating in the meeting through video link. They informed her about the details of the availability of fertiliser, its sale at fixed rates and action on profiteering and hoarding in their respective districts.

Officers of the agriculture department, market committee and industries were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Visit Sale Price Market All

Recent Stories

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

56 minutes ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

3 hours ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

4 hours ago
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

5 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

5 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

6 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan