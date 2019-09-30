Directive to speed up pace of work on 'waste to energy' project: Yousaf Naseem Khokhar

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to speed up pace of work on 'Waste to energy' project and enhance coordination with the federal government to remove the bottlenecks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to speed up pace of work on 'Waste to energy' project and enhance coordination with the Federal government to remove the bottlenecks.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting, called to review progress on the 'Waste to energy' project, here at Civil Secretariat.

The chief secretary said that besides power generation and effective waste management, the project would also help overcome environmental pollution.

He said that dumping of garbage on open spaces not only harms land but also affects human beings and livestock adversely, adding that under the project, garbage would be used to produce electricity.

He said that faults in waste management system are being removed and cleanliness in cities was being improved.

Secretary Energy Aamir Jan briefed the meeting that initially the project was being launched in five cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

The project would go a long way in effective waste management, protecting environment as well as power generation, he added.

The meeting was attended by the administrative secretaries of local government, environment and officers concerned.