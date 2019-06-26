UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Directives Issued To Deptts To Cope With Flood Like Situation

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:39 PM

Directives issued to deptts to cope with flood like situation

Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider on Wednesday issued instructions to relevant departments to make preparations to deal with flood like situation in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider on Wednesday issued instructions to relevant departments to make preparations to deal with flood like situation in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here at the DC's Office.

He said the Rescue 1122, the flood department, irrigation department and others made sure their preparations during monsoon. He added that the district government would keep continuous monitoring of rivers and nullahs.

He said that the district government chalked out a flood plan to cope with flood and emergencies during rains.

District Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid gave detailed briefing to the DC about preparations of the Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Flood Rescue 1122 Government Rains

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Agenda of Putin-Trump Meeting on Sidel ..

3 minutes ago

Three held for killing minor in Multan

3 minutes ago

Naked rider, topless row as temperatures soar in G ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish, British, Australian investors meet Minera ..

22 seconds ago

German Chancellor Angela Merkel ready to compromi ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan restrict NZ to 44-3 in power play

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.