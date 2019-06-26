Directives issued to deptts to cope with flood like situation

Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider on Wednesday issued instructions to relevant departments to make preparations to deal with flood like situation in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider on Wednesday issued instructions to relevant departments to make preparations to deal with flood like situation in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here at the DC's Office.

He said the Rescue 1122, the flood department, irrigation department and others made sure their preparations during monsoon. He added that the district government would keep continuous monitoring of rivers and nullahs.

He said that the district government chalked out a flood plan to cope with flood and emergencies during rains.

District Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid gave detailed briefing to the DC about preparations of the Rescue 1122.