Directives Issued To Ensure Availability Of Fire Extinguishing Equipment In Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Directives issued to ensure availability of fire extinguishing equipment in vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed transport authorities of the province to ensure availability of fire extinguishing equipment in public transport for public safety.

Chief Motor Vehicle Examiner has been directed to ensure that fire extinguishing equipment are installed in buses, coaches and in vehicles used for transportation of goods.

Directives have also been issued to remove iron bars from window of vehicles so that passenger could come out of vehicle by breaking panes and save their lives in case of emergencies.

The transport authority and vehicle examiners have announced a campaign to ensure compliance of these directives in which fitness and permit certificates of those vehicles, which do not meet the basic safety standards, will be cancelled.

The motor vehicle examiners have also been directed to deny fitness certificates to vehicles that are without fire extinguishing gear.

