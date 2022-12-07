Directives issued to ensure availability of fire extinguishing equipment in vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed transport authorities of the province to ensure the availability of fire extinguishing equipment in public transport for public safety.

Chief Motor Vehicle Examiner has been directed to ensure that fire extinguishing equipment is installed in buses, coaches and in vehicles used for the transportation of goods.

Directives have also been issued to remove iron bars from window of vehicles so that passengers could come out of vehicles by breaking panes and save their lives in case of emergencies.

The transport authority and vehicle examiners have announced a campaign to ensure compliance of directives in which fitness and permit certificates of those vehicles would be cancelled that are without proper fire extinguishing equipment.

Motor Vehicle Examiners have also been directed to deny fitness certificates to vehicles that are without fire extinguishing gear.