Directives issued to ensure use of mask on public places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department has directed district administrations to ensure use of mask on public places and health facilities.

The decision has been taken after recommendations of National Command and Operational Centre issued as a preemptive measure to control spread of corona.

Letter has been issued to administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of directives.