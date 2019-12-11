UrduPoint.com
Directives Issued To Probe Matter Of Clash Between Police-Lawyers Outside PIC: Minister For Interior, Ejaz Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between Police-Lawyers outside PIC: Minister for Interior, Ejaz Shah

Minister for Interior, Ejaz Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister had taken notice of clash between Police-Lawyers community, held outside of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior, Ejaz Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister had taken notice of clash between Police-Lawyers community, held outside of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore.

Speaking in a private news channel program, he said, this was a tragic incident took place in Lahore and necessary action would be taken to identify the responsible elements behind the clash.

The doctors and lawyers, he said were educated members of the society, and any indecent activity around the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, was condemnable.

Every Pakistani had expressed sorrow over the tragic incident in Lahore, he said adding that such mishap should be avoided in future.

