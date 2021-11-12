UrduPoint.com

Directives Issued To Set Up Special Facilitation Desks At All Airports: Senate Told

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Directives issued to set up special facilitation desks at all airports: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday informed the Senate that directives have been issued to set up special facilitation desk for senior citizen at all airports of the country.

In response to a calling attention notice of Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani about non-setting of special desks for senior citizens at airports and non-provision of rapid PCR test facility, the Minister said PCR test condition was only for those passengers who wished to travel to UAE.

Such PCR test condition was not for other passengers travelling to other countries, he added.

He said PCR test facility was already available at all airports of the country from where international flights were being operated.

Related Topics

Senate UAE All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

21 minutes ago
 GCU awards three PhD degrees

GCU awards three PhD degrees

24 minutes ago
 Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaug ..

Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaught

24 minutes ago
 Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castr ..

Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

26 minutes ago
 Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay ..

Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay away from smoking: Gen Kiani

26 minutes ago
 Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens ..

Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens as Cases Surge - Acting Healt ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.