Directives issued to set up special facilitation desks at all airports: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday informed the Senate that directives have been issued to set up special facilitation desk for senior citizen at all airports of the country.

In response to a calling attention notice of Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani about non-setting of special desks for senior citizens at airports and non-provision of rapid PCR test facility, the Minister said PCR test condition was only for those passengers who wished to travel to UAE.

Such PCR test condition was not for other passengers travelling to other countries, he added.

He said PCR test facility was already available at all airports of the country from where international flights were being operated.