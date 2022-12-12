Director ACE pledges not to spare corrupt officials

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Director, Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Dera Ghazi Khan, Ahmad Habib Irfani on Monday paid a surprise visit to the office of deputy director ACE Muzaffargarh and asked officials to pursue zero tolerance approach against corruption and not to spare elements involved in wrongdoings.

Deputy director ACE Muzaffargarh Athar Mahmood Kanju, and Incharge circle officer Waseem Akbar Khan Leghari gave a briefing to the regional director.

He also physically checked the development schemes under radar due to complaints and heard complaints regarding illegal occupation of land and fraudulent tampering in revenue record.

Later, while talking to media persons, he said that ACE DG Khan has so far arrested eleven revenue officials red handed while taking bribe and all of them were sent to jail.

He said that mega corruption case of district council Muzaffargarh was being investigated thoroughly and he himself was monitoring the process closely. He added that all Xens, audit officers, chief officers, and sub engineers were summoned along with relevant record and pledged to make this case reach its logical conclusion.

He disclosed that an executive engineer has deposited Rs 7.5 million and Rs 3.8 million respectively in the government account in two separate cases while another Rs 3 million were recovered in a case of tahsil council Jatoi.

Officials informed the regional director that Head Punjnad area has been retrieved from illegal occupants and those involved in cultivating this land illegally would be asked to pay Tawan.

He was further informed that the retrieved area has been handed over to the wildlife department.