Director Agriculture inaugurates tree plantation drive on International Forest Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood inaugurated a massive tree plantation drive by planting sapling at the farmland of a progressive farmer here on Friday to mark International Forest Day.

Under this initiative about 1000 saplings were planted at the farmland of progressive farmer Mian Khawar Shafiq.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that under the directives of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, about 1.5 million trees would be planted across the province today as part of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.

He said that the spring tree plantation drive is in full swing while officials of Punjab Agriculture Department were playing a frontline role to ensure success of the drive.

He highlighted the importance of "Plant for Pakistan" campaign and said that urban tree plantation initiatives are being actively carried out on all government-owned farms under aegis of Punjab Agriculture Department.

He said that the farmers holding Kisan Card and the institutions including University of Agriculture Faisalabad have been integrated into the campaign so that plantation of maximum trees could be ensured.

He said that Pakistan is among the top five countries which were most affected by the climate change.

He said that rising temperatures have not only reduced crop yields but also negatively impacted the human health.

In recent years, rapid urbanization and industrial emissions have caused increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The concentration of carbon dioxide has also risen from 280 PPM to 417 PPM which resulted out in a 1.5 degree centigrade increase in the average global temperature, he added.

Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood also urged the farmers to support government's afforestation efforts by planting maximum number of trees alongside their agricultural crops. They could plant both fruit-bearing and shade-providing trees to help combat the challenges posed by climate change, he added.