Open Menu

Director Agriculture Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive On International Forest Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Director Agriculture inaugurates tree plantation drive on International Forest Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood inaugurated a massive tree plantation drive by planting sapling at the farmland of a progressive farmer here on Friday to mark International Forest Day.

Under this initiative about 1000 saplings were planted at the farmland of progressive farmer Mian Khawar Shafiq.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that under the directives of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, about 1.5 million trees would be planted across the province today as part of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.

He said that the spring tree plantation drive is in full swing while officials of Punjab Agriculture Department were playing a frontline role to ensure success of the drive.

He highlighted the importance of "Plant for Pakistan" campaign and said that urban tree plantation initiatives are being actively carried out on all government-owned farms under aegis of Punjab Agriculture Department.

He said that the farmers holding Kisan Card and the institutions including University of Agriculture Faisalabad have been integrated into the campaign so that plantation of maximum trees could be ensured.

He said that Pakistan is among the top five countries which were most affected by the climate change.

He said that rising temperatures have not only reduced crop yields but also negatively impacted the human health.

In recent years, rapid urbanization and industrial emissions have caused increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The concentration of carbon dioxide has also risen from 280 PPM to 417 PPM which resulted out in a 1.5 degree centigrade increase in the average global temperature, he added.

Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood also urged the farmers to support government's afforestation efforts by planting maximum number of trees alongside their agricultural crops. They could plant both fruit-bearing and shade-providing trees to help combat the challenges posed by climate change, he added.

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

8 minutes ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

14 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

60 minutes ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

1 hour ago
 Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

1 hour ago
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

1 hour ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

2 hours ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan