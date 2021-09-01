Director Allied Health Sciences IUB visits Quaid-e-Azam Medical College

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Director Medical and the Allied Health Sciences, Department of Community Medicine Islamia University of BahawalpurFazal Mehmood Khan visited Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur.

He appreciated the services of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College in the field of community medicine.He informed about the newly launched Allied Health Programs at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur especially BS Public Health, BS Nursing, BS Medical Laboratory Technology, BS Nutrition as per the vision of Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob. These Allied Health Programs could usher in a new era of research, education and sponsorship in South Punjab.

Recently, the Prime Minister of Pakistan inaugurated the Nursing College of Islamia University Bahawalpur. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur initiating the field of Nursing and Public Health.