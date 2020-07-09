UrduPoint.com
Director Arts Council Bahawalpur Rana Ejaz Laid To Rest At His Native Town

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Director Arts Council Bahawalpur Rana Ejaz laid to rest at his native town

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Director Bahawalpur Arts Council Rana Ejaz Mahmood passed away after a prolonged illness here last evening.

He was laid to rest at his native town Chowk Azam, Layyah Thursday.

He had served as Director Information Bahawalpur and Director Information Dera Ghazi Khan. He was 56. The deceased had recovered from coronavirus but had cardiac and renal related health problems. Last evening, he had a cardiac arrest at his official residence here which caused his demise.

He had left behind a widow and a daughter to mourn.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Rana Ejaz Mehmood. In their obituaries, they appreciated his services as Director Arts Council and Direction Information Bahawalpur.

They said that he will be remembered as a true professional, an intellectual and a philanthropic person.

