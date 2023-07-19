Director ATH calls for urgent action to address drainage issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed on Wednesday conducted a thorough inspection of the water drainage system to avoid flash floods and to safeguard the well-being of patients and staff in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during the current monsoon rain, The assessment revealed a critical need for cleaning the drains along Small Industry Estate (SIE) Road and Nari Road, as they are causing blockages and resulting in the accumulation of filth within the hospital's vicinity.

Hospital sources disclosed that despite consistent efforts, the hospital administration and relevant departments have not received a satisfactory response so far, despite reaching out through letters and discussions over an extended period to seek a resolution for the drainage issue.

The clogged drains have become outlets for external filth to enter the hospital premises, posing potential health risks to patients, healthcare providers, and staff members.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed urgently called upon the district administration to take immediate action and address the situation.

As the jurisdiction of the drains does not fall under the hospital's authority, he appealed to the district administration to prioritize the cleaning and maintenance of the drainage systems on Small Industry Road and Nadi Road.

Emphasizing the critical importance of a well-functioning water drainage system, Dr. Ashfaq highlighted its direct impact on the overall health and well-being of everyone within the hospital.

He said that immediate action from the district administration is essential to swiftly resolve the drainage issues, ensuring a clean and safe environment and preventing any further complications.

The hospital administration is working closely with the district authorities to expedite a solution to the drainage problem. They are diligently striving to ensure the proper cleaning and maintenance of the drains on Small Industry Road and Nari Road, thereby securing the hospital premises from potential risks.