Director calls for creating awareness about family planning issue on Population day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan's National Population Council Director Dr Zeba A. Sattar Saturday called upon social and electronic media to spread awareness about family-planning issues in order to check and control the rising rate of population growth.

Talking to ptv news, she said 'World Population Day' is observed each year on July 11 in an attempt to increase awareness about issues regarding global population, adding, due to excessive population in the country, women suffer the most and they need to be empowered to take decisions in their best interest.

Highlighting the importance of the World Population Day, Dr Zeba further said that population stabilization is a crucial determinant of quality of life and achievement of universal health coverage goals.

"We need to position health as a component of all public policies. The occasion also provides a valuable and potent platform to discuss issues related to gender equality, maternal and child health, human rights, poverty and other development determinants", she added.

She said media awareness is necessary among the people regarding interval in the children and media should play its role in this regard.

She went on to say that both government and people should play role to control population.

She said the present government was committed to providing basic facilities for family planning, reproductive healthcare and safe childbirth.

She urged print and electronic media to guide the society in the right direction by communicating the right message to them.

She said the fast population growth issue needs special attention and parents should keep their family size according to resources so that children could get proper education and emerge as useful citizen of the society.

She further appealed to the NGOs and civil society organizations to devote every year towards the cause of population stabilization.

Governments, civil society, private and corporate sector, community leaders and the media, all have critical roles to play if we have to engineer the social change needed to achieve these goals," she stressed.

The perks of family planning are not just limited to population; rather, it is one of the major contributors in ensuring good health for women, families and communities," she added.