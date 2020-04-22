Director CCRI suggests farmers to use recommended varieties of cotton

Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Chaudhary suggested farmers to use recommended varieties of cotton after consultation with agriculture experts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Chaudhary suggested farmers to use recommended varieties of cotton after consultation with agriculture experts.

In a statement issued here , the Director CCRI stated that the farmers should select fertile land only. They should properly prepare the soil.

The farmers should plough deep and level the land with the help of land laser levellers. This will help low consumption of irrigation water. The remains of last crop should not be burned instead these should be mixed into soil by ploughing. Similarly, the farmers should cultivate recommended varieties of cotton seeds after consulting the experts. The seeds should have more than 75 percent germination. Similarly, six to seven kilogramme seeds should be sown on soil beds.