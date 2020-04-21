Director civil defence visits PHC Bar Association office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Director Civil Defence Fahd Ikram Qazi visited the High Court Bar Association in the context of the corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Director Civil Defence Fahd Ikram Qazi visited the High Court Bar Association in the context of the corona pandemic.

He also attended a meeting to create awareness about the outbreak of coronavirus. The lawyers agreed to fully cooperate with the government on social distancing measures and avoid gathering.

On this occasion, it was agreed to work on digitalization of legal activities so as to keep the judicial activity smooth.

The High Court Bar Association also extended their support ro to the chief minister's voluntary services to 1700 and will provide legal aid through 1700 helpline, the helpline legal aid at 1700 will also be available to the public.

He also distributed masks, gloves, sanitizers among the office-bearers of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association.