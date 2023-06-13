Director college directs principals to set up relief camps in collages

UrduPoint.com

The Director College Education Department Prof Dr Abdul Hameed Channar has directed the principals of 5 government colleges here on Tuesday to make necessary arrangements for setting up relief camps in the colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Director College education Department Prof Dr Abdul Hameed Channar has directed the principals of 5 government colleges here on Tuesday to make necessary arrangements for setting up relief camps in the colleges.

According to a letter addressed to the principals by the Director, the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro had asked the Director to provide a college where relief camps could be set up on an urgent basis.

The principals of Government College Hyderabad, Government Boys Degree College Paretabad, Government Khursheed Begum Girls College, Government City College Hyderabad and Government Kohsar Degree College Latifabad had been asked to make the arrangements.

The relief camps would house the people who might be affected by Cyclone Biparjoy.

