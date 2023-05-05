Director Colleges visits examination center:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Director Colleges Chaudhry Sarfaraz Gujjar on Friday visited the examination center of Government Boys High school Sultanabad to review the ongoing Class IX examinations organized by board of Intermediate and Secondary education .

He reviewed the seating arrangements of the students, fans, alternative sources in case of power failure, availability of drinking water and the security issues and expressed his satisfaction over all the arrangements.

Apart from checking the roll number slips of the students, he also checked the attendance and availability of the supervising staff.