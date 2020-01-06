Director Culture inquires about health of siger Mahjabeen Qazalbash

On the direction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa senior minister Atif Khan, Director Culture Shama Naimat visited Lady Reading Hospital where she inquired about the health of renowned pushto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) On the direction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa senior minister Atif Khan, Director Culture Shama Naimat visited Lady Reading Hospital where she inquired about the health of renowned pushto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash.On the occasion culture director announced Rs 0.5 million financial grant for the legend singer .

The doctors while briefing her regarding the health of Mahjabeen Qazalbash said that extra care is being taken for Mahjabeen and a special medical team has been set up , which is monitoring her health round the clock.On the occasion ,Director Culture also met with Qazalbash's family and said that the provincial government was standing with them, during this difficult time and all kinds of financial support will beprovided to them.