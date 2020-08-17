Director development for completion of development projects till Sept 15

Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development schemes under Municipal Services Program till September 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development schemes under Municipal Services Program till September 15.

Presiding over a meeting to review development projects here on Monday, director development said that second phase of the development schemes would be started soon after the completion of first phase. He said that development schemes have been initiated for public facilitation adding that delay in completion of these projects would not be tolerated.

He was informed that 76 development schemes out of 192 would be completed in District Multan with funds of Rs 510 millions,163 schemes out of 345 in Khanewal with funds of Rs 380 million,18 schemes out of 193 in Vehari with Rs 255.

8 million while 245 schemes of district Lodhran would be completed with funds of Rs 215.6 millions under municipal services program.

The Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani was informed that different development projects were under construction at Metropolitan corporation, municipal corporation, tehsil councils and municipal committees.