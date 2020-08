Director Engineering WASA Mustaq Ahmad entrusted Addl charge of MD

Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, entrusted additional charge of MD Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to Mushtaq Ahmed on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, entrusted additional charge of MD Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to Mushtaq Ahmed on Friday.

Managing Director (MD), Naseem Khalid Chandio retired from the services today upon which Director Engineering, Mushtaq Ahmed was given additional charge of MD.

Mr Ahmed assumed his office on Friday, said a release issued here.