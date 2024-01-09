Director EPI urges people to shun propaganda against polio vaccine

Director of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Punjab Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Tuesday urged the masses to counter negative propaganda against polio vaccine which is safe and vital to ensure future of kids

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Director of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Punjab Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Tuesday urged the masses to counter negative propaganda against polio vaccine which is safe and vital to ensure future of kids.

"Parents should get their kids vaccinated against polio virus to keep them safe from life-long disability," Dr Mukhtar told ptv news.

He said government was striving to ensure that maximum children are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, allowing them to live happier and healthier lives.

“Vaccinations provide long-term immunity to numerous diseases, which is why they are essential for the baby’s health, his proper growth and development,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of vaccines in polio eradication, Mukhtar said efforts were afoot to convince the parents to refuse anti-polio vaccines to their children.

To a query, the EPI director said polio cases have declined in the country for the past few years, but still, the virus reported in sewage samples from major cities in the country which is alarming.

He said the Punjab has been polio-free for the last three years, but as long as the virus exists anywhere, it is a threat to children's lives.

“To end polio, we must reach every child," he mentioned.

Dr Mukhtar hailed the leadership of all religious scholars, law enforcement agencies and security personnel for showing exemplary support to this national cause.

He said the government has planned to continue anti-polio drives across the year to kill the wild polio virus forever and its transmission.