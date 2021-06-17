UrduPoint.com
Director Excise And Taxation Takes Action Against Non-Registered Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Muzaffargarh , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab government on Thursday ordered to take strict action against unpaid token tax and non-registered vehicles.

Director Excise and taxation department Deraa Ghazi khan division Muhammad Asif Directed District Excise and taxation officer Muzaffargarh Makhdoom Ghulam Qasim and the officials concerned that there should be zero tolerance with a non-registered and token tax defaulters.

Talking to media he said that Non-Registered vehicles and tax unpaid motors must be entertained by Iron hands. He told to media that a strict kind of crackdown has been started all around the city. Internal and external links of the city ways have been barricaded by the task team of excise and taxation, so that Illegal out comer and incomer motor might checked thoroughly .

The Concerned official warned vehicles honors to register their motors immediately.In case of misconduct they would face punishment as per law.

