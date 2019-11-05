Director Excise assures full support to business community

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Director Excise and Taxation Muhammad Sohail Arshad has said that computerization and error free documentation of property and other business centers will help increasing tax revenues.

A consultative committee comprised of Chamber and Excise Department will be formed to address key issues linked with business community at a swift pace.

He was addressing traders meeting at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.

He said that traders are an important segment of the society and helping government in meeting revenue targets and assured full support to provide conducive environment to business community.

He welcomed key suggestion from the RCCI with respect to dual taxation, sealing business centers and one window facility to meet revenue targets.

RCCI President Saboor Malik, on this occasion, said that traders are not against the documentation or tax collection.

However, harassment should be stopped on the account of tax collection.

He urged director excise to provide better facilities and awareness and to adopt modern technologies towards tax collection.

He appreciated formation of consultative committee and expressed hope that 80 percent issues will be resolved amicably if proactive approach will be made. A detail interactive session was also held on property tax, rented and commercial establishments, change of ownership, tax notices (Professional tax), rationalization of Tax slabs, location/floor vise/ on and off the road and computerization of business centers.