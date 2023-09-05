Director Excise for quick delivery of number plates, cards to customers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Multan division, Iftikhar Ahmed Bhali on Tuesday expressed annoyance over the delay in delivery of number plates and smart cards to customers.

He snubbed ETO's new registration and concerned staff and issued orders for arranging and packing number plates within 24 hours.

According to details, Director Excise expressed his anger regarding complaints of slowness in delivery of smart cards and number plates of newly registered vehicles and motorcycles.

He said that deliberate delaying tactics were being adopted in delivering the number plates to the customers which damaged the reputation of the department.

Meanwhile, when the director asked from the ETO Motor branch about how many number plates were not arranged and packed, the ETO expressed ignorance. However, the staff told him that over 5000 number plates are yet to be packed.

Director Excise has also sought the complete record of the delivery of smart cards and number plates from the post office.