Director Excise Holds E-kutchery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Director, Excise and Taxation (E&T),Islamabad, Bilal Azam Wednesday held an e-kutchery and responded to queries, complaints and objections raised by the callers regarding motor vehicles.

The motorists shared problems facing during vehicles registration, transfer and payment of token taxes in live talks with Director E&T.

The vehicle owners joined him live on official face-book page of Excise at 1430 hours and record their issues about the department.

He asked the heads of departments to take immediate steps for early solution of the problems.

The purpose of holding e-kutchery was to enhance an interaction with public, besides early redressing of their grievances, the excise director remarked.

In his key note, he appealed the applicants of new registration to use door to door car registration facility to keep the virus at bay.

Implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan's door-to-door service of car registration, Azam said that the team comprising officials from NADRA and Excise department were visiting the houses. Vehicles' number plates were also being delivered through this system, he added.

He requested the vehicle owners to collect vehicle registration smart cards as over 10 thousand cards were ready to dispatch.

