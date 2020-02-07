UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Director Excise Seeks Property Tax Defaulters Lists

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

Director Excise seeks property tax defaulters lists

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan has sought property tax defaulters lists from excise inspectors

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan has sought property tax defaulters lists from excise inspectors.

While holding a meeting with officials here on Saturday, Director Excise Abdullah Khan said that property tax defaulters lists were being sought to take action against them for recovery of pending dues.

He also reviewed the recovery of last month of January and gave the targets of February to recovery officials.

He warned that show cause notices would be issued to those excise inspectors who didn't achieved the recovery targets.

He said that Excise and Taxation department Punjab has sought the details of vacant posts from BPS 5 to 16.

On this occasion, Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) concerned briefed Director Excise about their sections.

Related Topics

Punjab January February From

Recent Stories

TECNO Real-time Cricket Challenge Hits Karachi Uni ..

8 minutes ago

Inter-provincial robbers gang held; mobiles,weapon ..

2 minutes ago

IMF conditions shouldn’t be allowed to become a ..

21 minutes ago

President recommends 10 favourite books out of 35, ..

2 minutes ago

Swabi Police seize hashish, firecrackers

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates 13th cleft lip ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.