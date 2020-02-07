Director Excise seeks property tax defaulters lists

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan has sought property tax defaulters lists from excise inspectors

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan has sought property tax defaulters lists from excise inspectors.

While holding a meeting with officials here on Saturday, Director Excise Abdullah Khan said that property tax defaulters lists were being sought to take action against them for recovery of pending dues.

He also reviewed the recovery of last month of January and gave the targets of February to recovery officials.

He warned that show cause notices would be issued to those excise inspectors who didn't achieved the recovery targets.

He said that Excise and Taxation department Punjab has sought the details of vacant posts from BPS 5 to 16.

On this occasion, Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) concerned briefed Director Excise about their sections.