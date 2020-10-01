UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Director Excise Transferred

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:49 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has repatriated services of Director Excise and Taxation KP, Askar Khan to Establishment Division

Meanwhile, Mian Adil Iqbal who was serving as Special Secretary Health Department has been directed to report at Establishment Department.

It was notified by KP Establishment Department here on Thursday.

