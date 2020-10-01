Director Excise transferred

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has repatriated services of Director Excise and Taxation KP, Askar Khan to Establishment Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has repatriated services of Director Excise and Taxation KP, Askar Khan to Establishment Division.

Meanwhile, Mian Adil Iqbal who was serving as Special Secretary Health Department has been directed to report at Establishment Department.

It was notified by KP Establishment Department here on Thursday.