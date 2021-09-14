Director FIA delivers lecture at workshop organized at Police Lines Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Director, Federal Investigation Agency, Athar Waheed here on Tuesday delivered a special lecture at training workshop organized at Police Lines Headquarters by Rawalpindi District Police in collaboration with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) to impart training to the Lady Victim Support Officers of Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell.

Addressing the participants, the Director said that the victim support program is first model of its kind in South Asia which has been set up here to provide immediate relief to the victims.

Congratulating the officers of Rawalpindi District Police for presenting a best Victim Support model in the region, he said Lady Victim Support Officers should be role model and Police should focus towards victim support.

He said the basic responsibility of the officers of the Victim Support should be to restore the confidence of the victim on the system besides providing legal and physiological support to the victim. The victim should also be provided security wherever needed, he said adding, "We all can bring change in the system." City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas thanked Athar Waheed for the guidance he provided to the victim support officers.

On the occasion, CPO said the lady victim support officers should be role model and expressed the hope that they would become the agent of change.

All the officers should be committed to improve the service delivery.

On second day of the workshop, the expert teachers of FJWU, Dr Sajida Naz and Dr Nadia Khadam also delivered lectures on the victim support.

Rawalpindi Police on Monday kicked off a five-day workshop at Police Lines Headquarters to impart training to the lady victim support officers of anti-women harassment and violence cell set up here as per vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab.

The workshop has been organized with an aim to impart training to the police officers and increase the awareness and capacity of the Victim Support Officers for legal, social and psychological support of the affected women as per the requirements of modern times.

The expert teachers and the researchers during the workshop would impart training to the Victim Support Officers to provide better assistance to the female victims in legal, psychological and social aspects.

The lady victim support officers of all the police stations of Rawalpindi and the victim support officer of transgender protection center are taking part in the workshop so that the best support and service delivery could be ensured to all the deprived and vulnerable sections of the society including women.