Director Finance WASA Appointed As Deputy Managing Director
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 09:41 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Punjab Government has appointed Director Finance WASA Muhammad Saeed Dogar as Deputy Managing Director WASA.
The notification of his appointment has been issued by the Services and General Administration Department of Punjab.
It's worth mentioning here that Muhammad Saeed Dogar was holding the position of Director Finance in WASA Multan and was a senior officer.
The Punjab government appointed him as Deputy Managing Director of Finance, Admin, and recovery in WASA Multan. WASA employees have congratulated Muhammad Saeed Dogar on his promotion and taking charge of the post.
