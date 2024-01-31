Director Fisheries Visits Fish Farms
January 31, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Director Fisheries Aquaculture Punjab Dr. Muhammad Abid visited fish farms, established in Sargodha, along with Deputy Director Fisheries Shazia Razzaq, here on Wednesday.
They checked the depth of ponds for growth of new fish in the farms.
Dr. Muhammad Abid said that fish is the best source of protein and vitamins to overcome their deficiency. He said fish farming is a profitable business, which plays the role of industry in the national economy. He said that at present, more than 13,000 acres of land in Sargodha division was being used for private fish farming.
The establishment of mobile health lab in Sargodha was proving very useful for fish farmers of the area, as it was an important milestone for all matters related to fish farming, water and soil analysis samples and prevention of fish diseases, he added.
Earlier, the Director Fisheries visited the River Jhelum in Khushab and checked illegal hunting of fish and inspected the departmental nursery units in Bhakkar and Mianwali districts, and declared the arrangements satisfactory.
