Director Food deptt KPK reviews the performance of Hazara division

Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashif Iqbal Jilani Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of Hazara region during 2021, he also presented the certificates and awards to the best performers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashif Iqbal Jilani Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of Hazara region during 2021, he also presented the certificates and awards to the best performers.

According to the details, 28550 shopkeepers were checked across the division during the year 2021 and out of them 3184 shopkeepers were found guilty of selling substandard and expired food items, the food department officials imposed a fine of Rs. 94,92,300.

It was disclosed in the meeting that during the year 2021 the performance of District Food Controller Abbottabad Shad Mohammad remained on top, District Food Controller Kohistan Mohammad Shakeel was awarded a special prize for creating a good system while Uzma Shah from the Mansehara Food office as Assistant Food Controller performed well.

From the category of Inspectors Maryam Jadoon from Abbottabad topped the list, while Shoaib Lodhi stood first of all food green supervisors, Shahid Shabbir, Arshad Farooq and Ayesha Rahim are among the senior clerks in the assistant category were the best performers.

The food department also presented certificates to Rahim Gul junior clerk, Sardar Rizwan, Huma Gul, Khalid, Nabila Alam, Naib Qasid, Zahid Rana watchmen and Azhar Nazir sweeper while Shakir was awarded certificates from the driver category.

Later, other related matters were also reviewed and necessary instructions were also issued on the occasion.