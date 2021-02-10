Director food directs flour mills owners to improve their service

(@FahadShabbir)

Director Food Gilgit-Baltistan Wednesday chaired a meeting of heads of Flour Mills Association/ Flour Mills owners to ensure the transparent distribution, fair quality and standard weight of flour to masses

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Director Food Gilgit-Baltistan Wednesday chaired a meeting of heads of Flour Mills Association/ Flour Mills owners to ensure the transparent distribution, fair quality and standard weight of flour to masses.

In the meeting, the director food directed Flour Mills' Associations/ Flour Mills' owners to improve their services in terms of transparent distribution, fair quality/quantity and standard weight of flour/atta to the masses as per TORs of the department. He warned them that in case of failure action would be taken against the violators.

The Flour Mills Association/Flour Mills' owners assured that they would make their all-out efforts to provide better services as per TORs signed with Food Department GB.