Director Food pays surprise visits to flour mills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of KP Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, the Director Food, Zubair Ahmad Monday paid surprise visits to various operational flour mills of districts Haripur and Abbottabad.

During the visit, he reviewed the grinding of the officially supplied wheat and flour supply to market.

On this occasion, he also directed the grinding of wheat in proportion to their quota and guaranteeing their supply to market.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director food ruled out any compromise on flour quality and their supply to notified dealer.

He also held separate meetings with district administrations of Haripur and Abbottabad and discussed guaranteeing grinding of the official wheat and their availability in the markets of the concerned districts.