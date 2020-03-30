UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Director Food Pays Surprise Visits To Flour Mills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

Director Food pays surprise visits to flour mills

On the directives of KP Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, the Director Food, Zubair Ahmad Monday paid surprise visits to various operational flour mills of districts Haripur and Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of KP Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, the Director Food, Zubair Ahmad Monday paid surprise visits to various operational flour mills of districts Haripur and Abbottabad.

During the visit, he reviewed the grinding of the officially supplied wheat and flour supply to market.

On this occasion, he also directed the grinding of wheat in proportion to their quota and guaranteeing their supply to market.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director food ruled out any compromise on flour quality and their supply to notified dealer.

He also held separate meetings with district administrations of Haripur and Abbottabad and discussed guaranteeing grinding of the official wheat and their availability in the markets of the concerned districts.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Visit Haripur Market Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

17 minutes ago

Expo 2020 organisers and steering committee partic ..

32 minutes ago

Minister appreciates China support during Pak hard ..

36 seconds ago

Tableeghi Markaz turns into Quarantine facility fo ..

38 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority releases 88,500 cusec ..

39 seconds ago

Chief secretary orders screening of Tableeghi Jama ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.