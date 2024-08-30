ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Director General Sindh PDMA, Syed Salman Shah Friday has expressed confidence in the agency's capability to handle tropical cyclones, stating that their preparedness is far better than in 2022 and assured that PDMA has fully equipped to tackle any situation that may arise.

Talking to ptv news, DG PDMA urged people in Sindh and Balochistan to remain alert and take necessary precautions as a tropical cyclone is expected to hit the coastal areas.

The DG PDMA advised people living in low-lying areas and near the coast to take necessary precautions, including evacuating to safer locations if needed. He also advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until the cyclone passes.

The DG PDMA urged people to stay informed about the latest weather updates and follow instructions from local authorities. He also advised people to stay away from flooded areas and avoid travelling unless necessary.

The Director General emphasized that safety is the top priority, and everyone should take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Responding to a query, Director General PDMA Sindh, Syed Salman Shah, said that the agency is also expecting the cyclone to move towards Balochistan, and has alerted PDMA Balochistan to stay vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

He assured that PDMA Sindh is in close coordination with PDMA Balochistan to ensure a unified response to the cyclone threat. Both agencies are working together to ensure public safety and minimize potential damage.

He urged the public in both Sindh and Balochistan to cooperate with the authorities and follow instructions to ensure their safety.

He emphasized that the agencies are working tirelessly to protect lives and property, but public cooperation is crucial in such situations.

Director General assured that the situation is being continuously monitored, and updates will be shared with the public regularly.

He added that efforts are underway to remove water from roads, ensuring that traffic flow is maintained and emergency services can reach affected areas without hindrance. This proactive approach aims to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety.