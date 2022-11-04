UrduPoint.com

Director General Audit BISP Calls On SU Vice Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Director General Audit BISP calls on SU Vice Chancellor

The Director General (DG) Audit Benazir Income Support Program Usman Azam Shehzad called on the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Director General (DG) Audit Benazir Income Support Program Usman Azam Shehzad called on the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office on Friday.

According to the university spokesman, the Director General Audit BISP appreciated the decision of the Vice Chancellor for establishing a transparent system for selection and distribution of Benazir Ehsaas Scholarship to deserving students.

He discussed various academic matters including the procedure of Benazir Ehsaas Scholarship and timely disbursement of the cheques to the deserving students.

The vice chancellor informed the Director General Audit that a transparent system had been established in the Students Financial Aid Office at the University of Sindh, in which Ehsaas Scholarship could be provided only on the basis of merit, integrity and justice while all scholarships are being given on the basis of even handedness and neutrality.

He said that the parents' income of the candidates applying for the Benazir Ehsaas Scholarship is being verified by NADRA; however, the interview committee consisted of senior professors and prominent people who had contributions to their credit in the society.

"After the selection of deserving students, cheques are provided to them as soon as the funds are released from the Federal HEC", he said.

Usman Azam Shehzad said that he often went to audit the funds of Ehsaas scholarship in different universities of Punjab because of being a resident of Lahore, but the scholarship system of the University of Sindh was very unique, transparent and quite clear from all the varsities in the country. He appreciated his unwavering services by describing his performance as 'unparalleled'.

He said that he realized in the meeting with deserving students that even the poorest children were getting the higher education in the University of Sindh and it was a good omen and vision of the Vice Chancellor to deliver cheques to them as soon as the money was released by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Islamabad Education Punjab Money HEC All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he was aware of assassination plot ..

Imran Khan says he was aware of assassination plot before launching long march

25 minutes ago
 PTI workers block major highways as protest agains ..

PTI workers block major highways as protest against firing attack on Party chief ..

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unbreachable; meetings w ..

Pakistan-China friendship unbreachable; meetings with Chinese leadership remaine ..

45 seconds ago
 Shehla Raza attends seminar on flood relief activi ..

Shehla Raza attends seminar on flood relief activities

48 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister Says Biden Should Stop Su ..

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Biden Should Stop Supporting Terror, ISIS

50 seconds ago
 Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.