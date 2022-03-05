Director General Audit calls on President of AJK

Director General Audit AJK Syed Altaf Hussain Naqvi on Saturday called on President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chudhary at Aiwan-e-Sadr Kashmir House Islamabad

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General Audit AJK Syed Altaf Hussain Naqvi on Saturday called on President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chudhary at Aiwan-e-Sadr Kashmir House Islamabad.

The DG Audit AJK on the occasion presented the annual audit report of under the interim constitution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir of Article 50-A for the year 2021-22 and the Annual accounts report for 2020 to the President.

Director General Audit of AJK also gave a detailed briefing to AJK President regarding audit and accounts.