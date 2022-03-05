UrduPoint.com

Director General Audit Calls On President Of AJK

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Director General Audit calls on President of AJK

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General Audit AJK Syed Altaf Hussain Naqvi on Saturday called on President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chudhary at Aiwan-e-Sadr Kashmir House Islamabad.

The DG Audit AJK on the occasion presented the annual audit report of under the interim constitution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir of Article 50-A for the year 2021-22 and the Annual accounts report for 2020 to the President.

Director General Audit of AJK also gave a detailed briefing to AJK President regarding audit and accounts.

