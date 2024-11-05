Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh Review Distribution Of Funds
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Director General Benazir Income support programme (BISP) Sindh Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh visited Tando Muhammad Khan to review cash distribution among beneficiaries of the BISP.
According to details, the Director General inspected payment centres established in Mono Technical College Tando Muhammad Khan and Bulri Shah Karim and resolved the issues pertaining to deduction of amount from payment and black listed three agents after ensuring recovery of deducted amount.
Director General collected information from Deputy Director Shafqat ullah and district Director Daisal Mustafa who had arrived from Islamabad for monitoring.
They apprised DG BISP that number of deserving families in district is 50500 out of which 75% deserving families had been paid relief amount after that number of campsites had been reduced from eight to four,
He said that the purpose of establishing campsites was to ensure complete payment to the beneficiaries under controlled atmosphere, however as per policy camps will be removed after payment of 80% and remaining payments will be made through BISP taluka offices.
