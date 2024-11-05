Open Menu

Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh Review Distribution Of Funds

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distribution of funds

The Director General Benazir Income support programme (BISP) Sindh Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh visited Tando Muhammad Khan to review cash distribution among beneficiaries of the BISP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Director General Benazir Income support programme (BISP) Sindh Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh visited Tando Muhammad Khan to review cash distribution among beneficiaries of the BISP.

According to details, the Director General inspected payment centres established in Mono Technical College Tando Muhammad Khan and Bulri Shah Karim and resolved the issues pertaining to deduction of amount from payment and black listed three agents after ensuring recovery of deducted amount.

Director General collected information from Deputy Director Shafqat ullah and district Director Daisal Mustafa who had arrived from Islamabad for monitoring.

They apprised DG BISP that number of deserving families in district is 50500 out of which 75% deserving families had been paid relief amount after that number of campsites had been reduced from eight to four,

He said that the purpose of establishing campsites was to ensure complete payment to the beneficiaries under controlled atmosphere, however as per policy camps will be removed after payment of 80% and remaining payments will be made through BISP taluka offices.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Tando Muhammad Khan From

Recent Stories

Swati directs for considering historical worth of ..

Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish

Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish

2 minutes ago
 Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament Hou ..

Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House

1 minute ago
 PTA organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024

PTA organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024

1 minute ago
 Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through h ..

Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through high-level exchanges, multiple ..

2 minutes ago
 2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

1 minute ago
Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting ..

Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time

25 minutes ago
 IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's ..

IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's recovery

15 minutes ago
 Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ ..

Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ of demand & stocks to maintai ..

15 minutes ago
 Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

15 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various ind ..

Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various industries

15 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan