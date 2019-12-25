Director General (DG), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur to hold open court on Dec 26

Director General (DG), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur region, Mirza Irfan Baig would convene open court on December 26 (Thursday)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General (DG), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur region, Mirza Irfan Baig would convene open court on December 26 (Thursday).

The people have been asked that they can give information or submit complaints against the corruption elements along with complete evidences before the director general at the Regional Office NAB Sukkur, told an NAB official here on Wednesday.

The DG NAB would take action on all such complaints which come under the NAB law NAO-1999 while the matters of individual nature would be forwarded to concerned departments for taking prompt action for redressing the problems.