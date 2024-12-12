Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh Lahore Aulakh promoted

Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh has been promoted in grade 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh has been promoted in grade 21.

A meeting of the Selection board was held under the chairmanship of the NAB Chairman on Thursday. Considering the excellent performance of Aulakh, it was approved to promote him in grade-21.

A notification was also issued.