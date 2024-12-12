Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh Lahore Aulakh promoted

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 06:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh has been promoted in grade 21.

A meeting of the Selection board was held under the chairmanship of the NAB Chairman on Thursday. Considering the excellent performance of Aulakh, it was approved to promote him in grade-21.

A notification was also issued.

