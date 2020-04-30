UrduPoint.com
Director General Faisalabad Development Authority For Implementation Of Anti-dengue Micro Plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed to implement anti-dengue micro plan in letter and spirit besides carrying out regular surveillance to eliminate possible larva breeding sites.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting which was held to review the implementation of anti-dengue measures. FDA and WASA officers attended the meeting.

The Director General FDA said that dengue issue should not be neglected due to coronavirus lockdown. He emphasized on keeping surveillance teams mobilized and said that their performance should be checked regularly.

He advised that proper and quality cleanliness in main and sub offices of FDA and WASA should be ensured and roofs of buildings should be checked for disposal of garbage or other unused items and waste material which may cause for dengue larva breeding.

He said that water tanks, disposal stations and other installations of WASA should be supervised especially to eradicate possible breeding sites of dengue larva.

He said that stagnant water should be removed immediately which can cause dengue nourishment. The DG urged for continuing awareness campaign against dengue for sensitizing people to overcome dengue issue.

He said that performance of anti-dengue teams should be sent to him on daily basis and no negligence and carelessness would be tolerated in this regard.

